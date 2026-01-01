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Ove Porath Ove Porath
Kinoafisha Persons Ove Porath

Ove Porath

Ove Porath

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Virgin Spring 8.1
The Virgin Spring (1960)

Filmography

The Virgin Spring 8.1
The Virgin Spring Jungfrukällan
Crime, Drama 1960, Sweden
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