Axel Düberg

Date of Birth
10 October 1927
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 October 2001
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
The Virgin Spring
(1960)
Tickets
7.9
Fanny and Alexander
(1982)
7.2
The Princess
(1966)
7.9
Fanny and Alexander
Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Mystery, Drama, Fairy Tale
1982, Sweden / France / West Germany
7.3
The Princess
Prinsessan
Drama
1966, Sweden
7.2
The Devil's Eye
Djävulens öga
Drama, Comedy
1960, Sweden
8.1
The Virgin Spring
Jungfrukällan
Crime, Drama
1960, Sweden
Tickets
