Axel Düberg

Axel Düberg

Date of Birth
10 October 1927
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 October 2001
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fanny and Alexander 7.9
Fanny and Alexander Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Mystery, Drama, Fairy Tale 1982, Sweden / France / West Germany
The Princess 7.3
The Princess Prinsessan
Drama 1966, Sweden
The Devil's Eye 7.2
The Devil's Eye Djävulens öga
Drama, Comedy 1960, Sweden
The Virgin Spring 8.1
The Virgin Spring Jungfrukällan
Crime, Drama 1960, Sweden
