Kinoafisha Persons Baltasar Kormákur Awards

Awards and nominations of Baltasar Kormákur

Baltasar Kormákur
Berlin International Film Festival 2001 Berlin International Film Festival 2001
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2000 Toronto International Film Festival 2000
Discovery Award
Winner
