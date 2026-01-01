Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Baltasar Kormákur
Awards
Awards and nominations of Baltasar Kormákur
Baltasar Kormákur
About
Filmography
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Baltasar Kormákur
Berlin International Film Festival 2001
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2000
Discovery Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree