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Filmography
Lars-Erik Berenett
Lars-Erik Berenett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars-Erik Berenett
Lars-Erik Berenett
Lars-Erik Berenett
Date of Birth
23 December 1942
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 February 2017
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.5
Real Humans
(2012)
7.1
Jordskott
(2014)
6.9
Death of a Pilgrim
(2013)
Filmography
7.1
Jordskott
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2014, Sweden/Finland/Great Britain/Norway
6.9
Death of a Pilgrim
Drama, Crime,
2013, Sweden/Denmark/Norway/Finland
7.5
Real Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi
2012, Sweden
6.1
Stockholm East
Stockholm East
Drama
2011, Sweden
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