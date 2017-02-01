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Lars-Erik Berenett Lars-Erik Berenett
Kinoafisha Persons Lars-Erik Berenett

Lars-Erik Berenett

Lars-Erik Berenett

Date of Birth
23 December 1942
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 February 2017
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Real Humans 7.5
Real Humans (2012)
Jordskott 7.1
Jordskott (2014)
Death of a Pilgrim 6.9
Death of a Pilgrim (2013)

Filmography

Jordskott 7.1
Jordskott
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2014, Sweden/Finland/Great Britain/Norway
Death of a Pilgrim 6.9
Death of a Pilgrim
Drama, Crime, 2013, Sweden/Denmark/Norway/Finland
Real Humans 7.5
Real Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi 2012, Sweden
Stockholm East 6.1
Stockholm East Stockholm East
Drama 2011, Sweden
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