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Kurt Neumann
Kurt Neumann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Neumann
Kurt Neumann
Kurt Neumann
Date of Birth
5 April 1908
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
21 August 1958
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.3
Tarzan and the Amazons
(1945)
6.1
Tarzan and the Huntress
(1947)
6.1
Tarzan and the Leopard Woman
(1946)
Filmography
5.9
Son of Ali Baba
Son of Ali Baba
Fantasy, Adventure, Action
1952, USA
6.1
Tarzan and the Huntress
Tarzan and the Huntress
Action, Adventure, Romantic
1947, USA
6.1
Tarzan and the Leopard Woman
Tarzan and the Leopard Woman
Action, Adventure, Romantic
1946, USA
6.3
Tarzan and the Amazons
Tarzan and the Amazons
Action, Adventure
1945, USA
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