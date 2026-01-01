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Laurence Naismith Laurence Naismith
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Naismith

Laurence Naismith

Laurence Naismith

Date of Birth
14 December 1908
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
5 June 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Jason and the Argonauts 7.3
Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
Mogambo 6.9
Mogambo (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jason and the Argonauts 7.3
Jason and the Argonauts Jason and the Argonauts
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 1963, USA / Great Britain
Mogambo 6.9
Mogambo Mogambo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 1953, USA
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