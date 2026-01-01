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About
Filmography
Laurence Naismith
Laurence Naismith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Naismith
Laurence Naismith
Laurence Naismith
Date of Birth
14 December 1908
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
5 June 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Jason and the Argonauts
(1963)
6.9
Mogambo
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
1963
1953
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.3
Jason and the Argonauts
Jason and the Argonauts
Fantasy, Adventure, Family
1963, USA / Great Britain
6.9
Mogambo
Mogambo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure
1953, USA
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