Aleksandr Gavrikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Gavrikov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.3
Pyatnitsa. 12
(2008)
5.8
1210
(2012)
0.0
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2012
2008
2004
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.8
1210
1210
Drama
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
Pyatnitsa. 12
Pyatnitsa. 12
Comedy
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy
Drama, Adventure
2004, Russia
