Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Gavrikov Aleksandr Gavrikov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Gavrikov

Aleksandr Gavrikov

Aleksandr Gavrikov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pyatnitsa. 12 6.3
Pyatnitsa. 12 (2008)
1210 5.8
1210 (2012)
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy 0.0
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
1210 5.8
1210 1210
Drama 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Pyatnitsa. 12 6.3
Pyatnitsa. 12 Pyatnitsa. 12
Comedy 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy
Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy Saga drevnikh bulgar. Skazanie Olgi Svyatoy
Drama, Adventure 2004, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more