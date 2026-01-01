Menu
Marki Bey
Marki Bey
Marki Bey
Marki Bey
Marki Bey
Date of Birth
1 March 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Landlord
(1970)
Filmography
6.9
The Landlord
The Landlord
Comedy, Drama
1970, USA
