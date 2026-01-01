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Filmography
Michael Walker
Michael Walker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Walker
Michael Walker
Michael Walker
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
5.4
Price Check
(2012)
4.6
The Maid's Room
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2012
All
2
Films
2
Writer
2
Director
2
4.6
The Maid's Room
The Maid's Room
Thriller
2013, USA
5.4
Price Check
Price Check
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
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