Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Walker Michael Walker
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Walker

Michael Walker

Michael Walker

Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Price Check 5.4
Price Check (2012)
The Maid's Room 4.6
The Maid's Room (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Maid's Room 4.6
The Maid's Room The Maid's Room
Thriller 2013, USA
Price Check 5.4
Price Check Price Check
Drama, Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more