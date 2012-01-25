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5.4
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Price Check
5.4
Price Check
, 2012
Price Check
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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5.4
Price Check
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Peter, a family man who works for a failing supermarket chain finds his life shaken up by his new boss, Susan, who starts to groom him for an executive position. Money and opportunities are within his grasp, but at what price?
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Cast
Parker Posey
Eric Mabius
Annie Parisse
Josh Pais
Edward Herrmann
Matt Servitto
Director
Michael Walker
Writer
Michael Walker
Composer
Britta Phillips
,
Dean Wareham
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
25 January 2012
Release date
25 January 2012
Russia
16+
25 January 2012
Kazakhstan
16 November 2012
USA
25 January 2012
Ukraine
Budget
$2,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$7,413
Production
Dolly Hall Productions, NYRA Productions
Also known as
Price Check, Başarının Fiyatı, Mindennek ára van, Provera cene, Remanent, Проверка стоимости
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5.4
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10
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