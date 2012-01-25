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Poster of Price Check
5.4
Price Check - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Price Check
5.4

Price Check

, 2012
Price Check
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Price Check
5.4
Price Check - trailer
Price Check  trailer

Synopsis

Peter, a family man who works for a failing supermarket chain finds his life shaken up by his new boss, Susan, who starts to groom him for an executive position. Money and opportunities are within his grasp, but at what price?

Cast

Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Eric Mabius
Annie Parisse
Annie Parisse
Josh Pais
Josh Pais
Edward Herrmann
Matt Servitto
Matt Servitto
Director Michael Walker
Writer Michael Walker
Composer Britta Phillips, Dean Wareham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 25 January 2012
Release date
25 January 2012 Russia 16+
25 January 2012 Kazakhstan
16 November 2012 USA
25 January 2012 Ukraine
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,413
Production Dolly Hall Productions, NYRA Productions
Also known as
Price Check, Başarının Fiyatı, Mindennek ára van, Provera cene, Remanent, Проверка стоимости

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Price Check - trailer
Price Check Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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