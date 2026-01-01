Mara Hobel

Menu
Date of Birth
18 June 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Faye
(2024)
5.5
The Hand
(1981)
Filmography
7.9
Faye
Faye
Documentary
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Hand
The Hand
Thriller, Drama
1981, USA
