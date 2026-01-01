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Craig Lucas Craig Lucas
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Lucas

Craig Lucas

Craig Lucas

Date of Birth
30 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

An American in Paris 7.9
An American in Paris (2018)
Longtime Companion 7.6
Longtime Companion (1990)
Birds of America 6.0
Birds of America (2008)

Filmography

An American in Paris 7.9
An American in Paris An American in Paris
Theatrical 2018, Great Britain
Birds of America 6
Birds of America Birds of America
Comedy, Drama 2008, USA
Longtime Companion 7.6
Longtime Companion Longtime Companion
Romantic, Drama 1990, USA
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