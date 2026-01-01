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Craig Lucas
Craig Lucas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Lucas
Craig Lucas
Craig Lucas
Date of Birth
30 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.9
An American in Paris
(2018)
7.6
Longtime Companion
(1990)
6.0
Birds of America
(2008)
Filmography
7.9
An American in Paris
An American in Paris
Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
6
Birds of America
Birds of America
Comedy, Drama
2008, USA
7.6
Longtime Companion
Longtime Companion
Romantic, Drama
1990, USA
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