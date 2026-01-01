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Filmography
Lisa Langlois
Lisa Langlois
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Langlois
Lisa Langlois
Lisa Langlois
Date of Birth
15 March 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
7.1
Violette Nozière
(1978)
6.7
Relic Hunter
(1999)
Filmography
4.3
Relentless Justice
Relentless Justice
Action, Crime, Drama
2015, USA
6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, USA
4.5
The Slugger's Wife
The Slugger's Wife
Romantic, Comedy, Sport, Musical
1985, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
4.5
It Rained All Night the Day I Left
It Rained All Night the Day I Left
Comedy, Crime
1980, Canada / France / Israel
7.1
Violette Nozière
Violette Nozière
Thriller, Crime, Drama, History
1978, France / Canada
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