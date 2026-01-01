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Lisa Langlois Lisa Langlois
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Langlois

Lisa Langlois

Lisa Langlois

Date of Birth
15 March 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Violette Nozière 7.1
Violette Nozière (1978)
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter (1999)

Filmography

Relentless Justice 4.3
Relentless Justice Relentless Justice
Action, Crime, Drama 2015, USA
Relic Hunter 6.7
Relic Hunter
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, USA
The Slugger's Wife 4.5
The Slugger's Wife The Slugger's Wife
Romantic, Comedy, Sport, Musical 1985, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
It Rained All Night the Day I Left 4.5
It Rained All Night the Day I Left It Rained All Night the Day I Left
Comedy, Crime 1980, Canada / France / Israel
Violette Nozière 7.1
Violette Nozière Violette Nozière
Thriller, Crime, Drama, History 1978, France / Canada
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