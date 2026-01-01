Michele Melega

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
1 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.5
Third Person
(2014)
Filmography
6.5
Third Person
Third Person
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
