Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michele Melega Michele Melega
Kinoafisha Persons Michele Melega

Michele Melega

Michele Melega

Date of Birth
1 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Third Person 6.5
Third Person (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Third Person 6.5
Third Person Third Person
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more