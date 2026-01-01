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Filmography
Eddie Acuff
Eddie Acuff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Acuff
Eddie Acuff
Eddie Acuff
Date of Birth
3 June 1908
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 December 1956
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Petrified Forest
(1936)
6.5
Christmas Holiday
(1944)
6.1
Once Upon a Time
(1944)
Filmography
6.1
Once Upon a Time
Once Upon a Time
Comedy, Fantasy
1944, USA
6.5
Christmas Holiday
Christmas Holiday
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime
1944, USA
7.5
The Petrified Forest
The Petrified Forest
Drama, Film-Noir, Romantic
1936, USA
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