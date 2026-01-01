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Eddie Acuff Eddie Acuff
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Acuff

Eddie Acuff

Eddie Acuff

Date of Birth
3 June 1908
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 December 1956
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Petrified Forest 7.5
The Petrified Forest (1936)
Christmas Holiday 6.5
Christmas Holiday (1944)
Once Upon a Time 6.1
Once Upon a Time (1944)

Filmography

Once Upon a Time 6.1
Once Upon a Time Once Upon a Time
Comedy, Fantasy 1944, USA
Christmas Holiday 6.5
Christmas Holiday Christmas Holiday
Film-Noir, Drama, Crime 1944, USA
The Petrified Forest 7.5
The Petrified Forest The Petrified Forest
Drama, Film-Noir, Romantic 1936, USA
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