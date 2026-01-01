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Lene Maria Christensen Lene Maria Christensen
Kinoafisha Persons Lene Maria Christensen

Lene Maria Christensen

Lene Maria Christensen

Date of Birth
10 April 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Honey 7.7
Honey (2025)
Rose 7.5
Rose (2022)
Arvingerne 7.5
Arvingerne (2014)

Filmography

Honey 7.7
Honey Honey
Family 2025, Denmark
Watch trailer
The Dreamer 6.8
The Dreamer
Drama, History 2022, Denmark
Unruly 7.1
Unruly Ustyrlig
Drama 2022, Denmark
Rose 7.5
Rose Rose
Comedy, Drama 2022, Denmark
Tod von Freunden 5.9
Tod von Freunden
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2021, Germany/Denmark
Forhøret 6.5
Forhøret
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Denmark
Deliver Us
Deliver Us
Drama, Crime 2019, Denmark
Pros and Cons 7.3
Pros and Cons
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, Denmark
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