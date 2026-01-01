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About
Filmography
Lene Maria Christensen
Lene Maria Christensen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lene Maria Christensen
Lene Maria Christensen
Lene Maria Christensen
Date of Birth
10 April 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Honey
(2025)
7.5
Rose
(2022)
7.5
Arvingerne
(2014)
Filmography
7.7
Honey
Honey
Family
2025, Denmark
Watch trailer
6.8
The Dreamer
Drama, History
2022, Denmark
7.1
Unruly
Ustyrlig
Drama
2022, Denmark
7.5
Rose
Rose
Comedy, Drama
2022, Denmark
5.9
Tod von Freunden
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2021, Germany/Denmark
6.5
Forhøret
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Denmark
Deliver Us
Drama, Crime
2019, Denmark
7.3
Pros and Cons
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, Denmark
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