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Kinoafisha Persons Iaia Forte Awards

Awards and nominations of Iaia Forte

Iaia Forte
Awards and nominations of Iaia Forte
Venice Film Festival 2014 Venice Film Festival 2014
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
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