Akira Ishihama

Date of Birth
29 January 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
26 July 2022
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Harakiri
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
Drama
Year
1962
8.1
Harakiri
Seppuku
Drama
1962, Japan
