Akira Ishihama

Date of Birth
29 January 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
26 July 2022
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Harakiri 8.1
Harakiri (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Drama 1962, Japan
