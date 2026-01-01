Marco Petry

Menu
Date of Birth
14 June 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Partly Sunny 6.9
Partly Sunny (2012)
Blame the Game 5.4
Blame the Game (2024)
Tabaluga 5.1
Tabaluga (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blame the Game 5.4
Blame the Game Spieleabend
Comedy, Thriller 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Tabaluga 5.1
Tabaluga Tabaluga
Animation, Family 2019, Germany
Watch trailer
Partly Sunny 6.9
Partly Sunny Heiter bis wolkig
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2012, Germany
Watch trailer
