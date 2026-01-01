Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marco Petry
Marco Petry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marco Petry
Marco Petry
Marco Petry
Date of Birth
14 June 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.9
Partly Sunny
(2012)
5.4
Blame the Game
(2024)
5.1
Tabaluga
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2019
2012
All
3
Films
3
Director
2
Writer
1
5.4
Blame the Game
Spieleabend
Comedy, Thriller
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
5.1
Tabaluga
Tabaluga
Animation, Family
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Partly Sunny
Heiter bis wolkig
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2012, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree