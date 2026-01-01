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Filmography
LaMarcus Tinker
LaMarcus Tinker
Kinoafisha
Persons
LaMarcus Tinker
LaMarcus Tinker
LaMarcus Tinker
Date of Birth
24 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Cougar Town
(2009)
7.2
The First Time
(2012)
Filmography
7.2
The First Time
The First Time
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Cougar Town
Comedy
2009, USA
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