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LaMarcus Tinker
LaMarcus Tinker LaMarcus Tinker
Kinoafisha Persons LaMarcus Tinker

LaMarcus Tinker

LaMarcus Tinker

Date of Birth
24 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Cougar Town 7.3
Cougar Town (2009)
The First Time 7.2
The First Time (2012)

Filmography

The First Time 7.2
The First Time The First Time
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Cougar Town 7.3
Cougar Town
Comedy 2009, USA
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