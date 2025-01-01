Menu
George MacKay
Awards
Awards and nominations of George MacKay
George MacKay
Awards
Awards and nominations of George MacKay
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Male Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2014
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
