Awards and nominations of George MacKay

George MacKay
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
Male Revelation
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2014 Berlin International Film Festival 2014
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
