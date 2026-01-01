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Luis Fernández Luis Fernández
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Fernández

Luis Fernández

Luis Fernández

Date of Birth
31 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Three Steps Above Heaven 7.4
Three Steps Above Heaven (2010)
My Big Night 6.5
My Big Night (2015)
Barcelona Summer Night 6.2
Barcelona Summer Night (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.2
The Champion El campeón
Drama, Sport 2024, Spain
My Big Night 6.5
My Big Night Mi gran noche
Comedy 2015, Spain
Watch trailer
Afterparty 5.3
Afterparty Afterparty
Thriller, Horror 2013, Spain
Watch trailer
Barcelona Summer Night 6.2
Barcelona Summer Night Barcelona, nit d'estiu
Comedy 2013, Spain
Watch trailer
Paranormal Xperience 3D 5.3
Paranormal Xperience 3D Paranormal Xperience 3D
Horror, Thriller 2011, Spain
Watch trailer
Three Steps Above Heaven 7.4
Three Steps Above Heaven Tres metros sobre el cielo
Drama 2010, Spain
Watch trailer
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