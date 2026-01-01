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About
Filmography
Luis Fernández
Luis Fernández
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Fernández
Luis Fernández
Luis Fernández
Date of Birth
31 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Three Steps Above Heaven
(2010)
6.5
My Big Night
(2015)
6.2
Barcelona Summer Night
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2015
2013
2011
2010
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.2
The Champion
El campeón
Drama, Sport
2024, Spain
6.5
My Big Night
Mi gran noche
Comedy
2015, Spain
Watch trailer
5.3
Afterparty
Afterparty
Thriller, Horror
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
6.2
Barcelona Summer Night
Barcelona, nit d'estiu
Comedy
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
5.3
Paranormal Xperience 3D
Paranormal Xperience 3D
Horror, Thriller
2011, Spain
Watch trailer
7.4
Three Steps Above Heaven
Tres metros sobre el cielo
Drama
2010, Spain
Watch trailer
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