Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Adam Clayton
Adam Clayton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Clayton
Adam Clayton
Adam Clayton
Date of Birth
13 March 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
8.4
U2 3D
(2007)
8.3
U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl
(2010)
7.6
It Might Get Loud
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Music
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2022
2010
2008
2007
1995
All
6
Films
6
Actor
5
Composer
1
7.6
Kiss the Future
Kiss the Future
Documentary
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
U2: Rockumentary
U2: Rockumentary
Music
2022, Great Britain
8.3
U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl
U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl
Musical, Documentary
2010, Great Britain
7.6
It Might Get Loud
It Might Get Loud
Documentary, Musical
2008, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
U2 3D
U2
Documentary, Musical
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Beyond the Clouds
Par - delа les nuages / Al di là delle nuvole
Romantic
1995, France / Italy / Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree