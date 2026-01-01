Menu
Adam Clayton

Adam Clayton

Date of Birth
13 March 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

U2 3D 8.4
U2 3D (2007)
U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl 8.3
U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl (2010)
It Might Get Loud 7.6
It Might Get Loud (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kiss the Future 7.6
Kiss the Future
Documentary 2023, USA
Watch trailer
U2: Rockumentary 4.5
U2: Rockumentary
Music 2022, Great Britain
U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl 8.3
U2: 360 Degrees at the Rose Bowl
Musical, Documentary 2010, Great Britain
It Might Get Loud 7.6
It Might Get Loud
Documentary, Musical 2008, USA
Watch trailer
U2 3D 8.4
U2 3D
Documentary, Musical 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Beyond the Clouds 6.8
Beyond the Clouds
Romantic 1995, France / Italy / Germany
