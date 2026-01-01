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Lassiter Holmes
Lassiter Holmes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lassiter Holmes
Lassiter Holmes
Lassiter Holmes
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
2.8
The Cloth
(2012)
Filmography
2.8
The Cloth
The Cloth
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2012, USA
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