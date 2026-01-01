Menu
Adam O'Brian
Date of Birth
21 August 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Imposter
(2012)
Filmography
6.8
The Imposter
Documentary, Thriller
2012, USA / Great Britain
