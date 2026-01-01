Menu
Martin Davidson
Martin Davidson
Martin Davidson
Martin Davidson
Date of Birth
7 November 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1990
1974
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Writer
1
Director
2
7.8
Law & Order
Drama, Crime
1990, USA
6
The Lords of Flatbush
The Lord's of Flatbush
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1974, USA
