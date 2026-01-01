Martin Davidson

Menu
Date of Birth
7 November 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Law & Order 7.8
Law & Order
Drama, Crime 1990, USA
The Lords of Flatbush 6
The Lords of Flatbush The Lord's of Flatbush
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1974, USA
