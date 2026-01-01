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About
Filmography
Michael Bafaro
Michael Bafaro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Bafaro
Michael Bafaro
Michael Bafaro
Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.7
The Barber
(2001)
4.2
Don't Look Away
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Horror
Mystery
Year
All
2023
2001
All
2
Films
2
Producer
1
Actor
1
Director
2
Writer
2
4.2
Don't Look Away
Don't Look Away
Horror
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
5.7
The Barber
The Barber
Detective, Mystery, Horror
2001, Canada / Great Britain
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