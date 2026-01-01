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Michael Bafaro Michael Bafaro
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Bafaro

Michael Bafaro

Michael Bafaro

Occupation
Writer, Director
Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

The Barber 5.7
The Barber (2001)
Don't Look Away 4.2
Don't Look Away (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Don't Look Away 4.2
Don't Look Away Don't Look Away
Horror 2023, Canada
Watch trailer
The Barber 5.7
The Barber The Barber
Detective, Mystery, Horror 2001, Canada / Great Britain
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