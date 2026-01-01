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Mourad Frarema
Mourad Frarema
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mourad Frarema
Mourad Frarema
Mourad Frarema
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Rust and Bone
(2012)
Filmography
7.6
Rust and Bone
De rouille et d'os / Rust & Bone
Drama
2012, France / Belgium
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