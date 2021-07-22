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Filmography
Magia Lymperopoulou
Magia Lymperopoulou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magia Lymperopoulou
Magia Lymperopoulou
Magia Lymperopoulou
Date of Birth
11 March 1940
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
22 July 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.3
Kavafis
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
1996
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.3
Kavafis
Kavafis
Drama, Biography
1996, Greece
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