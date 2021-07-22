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Magia Lymperopoulou Magia Lymperopoulou
Kinoafisha Persons Magia Lymperopoulou

Magia Lymperopoulou

Magia Lymperopoulou

Date of Birth
11 March 1940
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
22 July 2021
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Kavafis 5.3
Kavafis (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kavafis 5.3
Kavafis Kavafis
Drama, Biography 1996, Greece
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