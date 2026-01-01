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Anne Émond
Anne Émond
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Émond
Anne Émond
Anne Émond
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.4
Peak Everything
(2025)
4.8
Nuit #1
(2011)
Filmography
6.4
Peak Everything
Amour apocalypse
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
4.8
Nuit #1
Nuit #1
Drama
2011, Canada
Watch trailer
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