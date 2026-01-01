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About
Filmography
Luisana Lopilato
Luisana Lopilato
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luisana Lopilato
Luisana Lopilato
Luisana Lopilato
Date of Birth
18 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.1
Mensaje en una botella
(2025)
5.6
Perdida
(2018)
5.5
Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2020
2018
2010
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.1
Mensaje en una botella
Mensaje en una botella
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Argentina
5.4
Intuition
La Corazonada
Crime, Thriller
2020, Argentina
5.6
Perdida
Perdida
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective
2018, Argentina / Spain
5.5
Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras
Plumiferos - Aventuras voladoras
Adventure, Animation, Family
2010, Argentina
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