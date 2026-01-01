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Luisana Lopilato Luisana Lopilato
Kinoafisha Persons Luisana Lopilato

Luisana Lopilato

Luisana Lopilato

Date of Birth
18 May 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Mensaje en una botella 6.1
Mensaje en una botella (2025)
Perdida 5.6
Perdida (2018)
Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras 5.5
Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mensaje en una botella 6.1
Mensaje en una botella Mensaje en una botella
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Argentina
Intuition 5.4
Intuition La Corazonada
Crime, Thriller 2020, Argentina
Perdida 5.6
Perdida Perdida
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective 2018, Argentina / Spain
Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras 5.5
Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras Plumiferos - Aventuras voladoras
Adventure, Animation, Family 2010, Argentina
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