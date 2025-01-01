Menu
Josephine Decker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Josephine Decker
Sundance Film Festival 2020
Auteur Filmmaking
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018
Best of Next!
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2020
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Encounters Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2018
Forum
Nominee
