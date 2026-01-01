Menu
Aleksandr Bakhov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
26 August 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.1
Belyy tigr
(2012)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.1
Belyy tigr
Belyy tigr
War
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
