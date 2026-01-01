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Filmography
Millie Perkins
Millie Perkins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Millie Perkins
Millie Perkins
Millie Perkins
Date of Birth
12 May 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
6.8
At Close Range
(1986)
6.5
The Shooting
(1968)
Filmography
6.8
At Close Range
At Close Range
Drama, Crime
1986, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
6.5
The Shooting
The Shooting
Western
1968, USA
6.4
Ride in the Whirlwind
Ride in the Whirlwind
Western
1965, USA
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