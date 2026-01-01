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Millie Perkins Millie Perkins
Kinoafisha Persons Millie Perkins

Millie Perkins

Millie Perkins

Date of Birth
12 May 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
At Close Range 6.8
At Close Range (1986)
The Shooting 6.5
The Shooting (1968)

Filmography

At Close Range 6.8
At Close Range At Close Range
Drama, Crime 1986, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
The Shooting 6.5
The Shooting The Shooting
Western 1968, USA
Ride in the Whirlwind 6.4
Ride in the Whirlwind Ride in the Whirlwind
Western 1965, USA
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