Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lynn Cartwright
Lynn Cartwright
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynn Cartwright
Lynn Cartwright
Lynn Cartwright
Date of Birth
27 February 1927
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 January 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
The Cry Baby Killer
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
1958
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.6
The Cry Baby Killer
The Cry Baby Killer
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1958, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree