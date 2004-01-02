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Lynn Cartwright Lynn Cartwright
Kinoafisha Persons Lynn Cartwright

Lynn Cartwright

Lynn Cartwright

Date of Birth
27 February 1927
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
2 January 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Cry Baby Killer 5.6
The Cry Baby Killer (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Cry Baby Killer 5.6
The Cry Baby Killer The Cry Baby Killer
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1958, USA
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