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Beverly D'Angelo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Beverly D'Angelo
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
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