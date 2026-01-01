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Kinoafisha Persons Beverly D'Angelo Awards

Awards and nominations of Beverly D'Angelo

Beverly D'Angelo
Awards and nominations of Beverly D'Angelo
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984 Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
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