Mark Joffe
Mark Joffe
Mark Joffe
Mark Joffe
Mark Joffe
Date of Birth
1 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.2
A Place to Call Home
(2013)
6.2
The Efficiency Expert
(1992)
8.2
A Place to Call Home
Drama, Romantic
2013, Australia
6.2
The Efficiency Expert
Spotswood
Drama, Crime
1992, Australia
