Margarita Bychkova
Margarita Bychkova
Margarita Bychkova
Date of Birth
31 August 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Delfin 2
(2023)
7.0
The Man at the Window
(2010)
6.8
Detka
(2023)
Filmography
Actress
14
6.8
Lapin
Lapin
Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Delfin 2
Detective, Adventure
2023, Russia
Bez prikrytiya
Detective, History
2023, Russia
6.8
Detka
Detka
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Edinitsa Montevideo
Edinitsa Montevideo
Drama
2022, Russia
6.7
Yolki-igolki
Yolki-igolki
Comedy, Family
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Plotnik
Plotnik
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
4.8
The Widow
Vdova
Mystery, Horror
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
3.6
Dvoe protiv smerti
Romantic
2019, Russia
Odin
Drama, Detective, Crime
2019, Russia
6.6
Battalion
Batalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
5.2
Cinderella
Z'olushka
Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
7
The Man at the Window
Chelovek u okna
Romantic
2010, Russia
