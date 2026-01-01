Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Margarita Bychkova
Margarita Bychkova Margarita Bychkova
Kinoafisha Persons Margarita Bychkova

Margarita Bychkova

Margarita Bychkova

Date of Birth
31 August 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Delfin 2 7.2
Delfin 2 (2023)
The Man at the Window 7.0
The Man at the Window (2010)
Detka 6.8
Detka (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lapin 6.8
Lapin Lapin
Drama 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Delfin 2 7.2
Delfin 2
Detective, Adventure 2023, Russia
Bez prikrytiya
Bez prikrytiya
Detective, History 2023, Russia
Detka 6.8
Detka Detka
Drama 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Edinitsa Montevideo
Edinitsa Montevideo Edinitsa Montevideo
Drama 2022, Russia
Yolki-igolki 6.7
Yolki-igolki Yolki-igolki
Comedy, Family 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Plotnik 6.7
Plotnik Plotnik
Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai 5
Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai Khoroshiye devochki popadayut v rai
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
The Widow 4.8
The Widow Vdova
Mystery, Horror 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Dvoe protiv smerti 3.6
Dvoe protiv smerti
Romantic 2019, Russia
Odin
Odin
Drama, Detective, Crime 2019, Russia
Battalion 6.6
Battalion Batalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Cinderella 5.2
Cinderella Z'olushka
Comedy 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
The Man at the Window 7
The Man at the Window Chelovek u okna
Romantic 2010, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more