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About
Anthony Leonardi III
Anthony Leonardi III
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Leonardi III
Anthony Leonardi III
Anthony Leonardi III
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
Deadly Class
(2019)
4.4
Nothing Left to Fear
(2012)
Filmography
7.6
Deadly Class
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, USA
4.4
Nothing Left to Fear
Nothing Left To Fear
Horror
2012, USA
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