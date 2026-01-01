Abraham Belaga

Menu
Date of Birth
1 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea
(2011)
6.6
A Better Life
(2011)
6.1
Overdrive
(2016)
Filmography
6.1
Overdrive
Overdrive
Action, Crime
2016, France
Watch trailer
6.6
A Better Life
Une vie meilleure
Drama
2011, France
Watch trailer
7.2
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea
Une bouteille à la mer
Drama
2011, France / Israel / Canada
