Abraham Belaga

Date of Birth
1 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

A Bottle in the Gaza Sea (2011)
A Better Life (2011)
Overdrive (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Overdrive 6.1
Overdrive Overdrive
Action, Crime 2016, France
A Better Life 6.6
A Better Life Une vie meilleure
Drama 2011, France
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea 7.2
A Bottle in the Gaza Sea Une bouteille à la mer
Drama 2011, France / Israel / Canada
