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Nina Gummich Nina Gummich
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Gummich

Nina Gummich

Nina Gummich

Date of Birth
1 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Charité 7.6
Charité (2017)
Atlas 7.3
Atlas (2018)
Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück 7.0
Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück (2010)

Filmography

The Forger 6.4
The Forger Der Passfälscher
Biography, Drama 2022, Germany / Luxembourg
Die verlorene Tochter 6.5
Die verlorene Tochter
Drama, 2020, Germany
Hallo Again 6.2
Hallo Again Hallo Again
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
Lotte am Bauhaus 6.6
Lotte am Bauhaus Lotte am Bauhaus
Drama, History 2019, Germany
Atlas 7.3
Atlas Atlas
Drama 2018, Germany
Charité 7.6
Charité
Drama, War 2017, Germany
Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück 7
Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück
Comedy, Romantic 2010, Germany
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