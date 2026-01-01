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Filmography
Nina Gummich
Nina Gummich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Gummich
Nina Gummich
Nina Gummich
Date of Birth
1 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Charité
(2017)
7.3
Atlas
(2018)
7.0
Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück
(2010)
Filmography
6.4
The Forger
Der Passfälscher
Biography, Drama
2022, Germany / Luxembourg
6.5
Die verlorene Tochter
Drama,
2020, Germany
6.2
Hallo Again
Hallo Again
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Germany
6.6
Lotte am Bauhaus
Lotte am Bauhaus
Drama, History
2019, Germany
7.3
Atlas
Atlas
Drama
2018, Germany
7.6
Charité
Drama, War
2017, Germany
7
Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück
Groupies bleiben nicht zum Frühstück
Comedy, Romantic
2010, Germany
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