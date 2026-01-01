Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Marc Rothemund Awards

Awards and nominations of Marc Rothemund

Marc Rothemund
Awards and nominations of Marc Rothemund
Berlin International Film Festival 2005 Berlin International Film Festival 2005
Best Director
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more