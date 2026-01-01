Menu
Adam Cockburn
Adam Cockburn
Adam Cockburn
Adam Cockburn
Adam Cockburn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.7
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1985
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1985, USA / Australia
