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Kjell Nilsson Kjell Nilsson
Kinoafisha Persons Kjell Nilsson

Kjell Nilsson

Kjell Nilsson

Date of Birth
1 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Road Warrior 7.6
The Road Warrior (1981)

Filmography

The Road Warrior 7.6
The Road Warrior Mad Max 2
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1981, Australia
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