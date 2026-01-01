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Filmography
Kjell Nilsson
Kjell Nilsson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kjell Nilsson
Kjell Nilsson
Kjell Nilsson
Date of Birth
1 January 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Road Warrior
(1981)
Filmography
7.6
The Road Warrior
Mad Max 2
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1981, Australia
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