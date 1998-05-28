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Filmography
Michèle Méritz
Michèle Méritz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michèle Méritz
Michèle Méritz
Michèle Méritz
Date of Birth
24 September 1923
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 May 1998
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Classe Tous Risques
(1960)
7.2
The Cousins
(1959)
7.1
Le Beau Serge
(1958)
Filmography
7.4
Classe Tous Risques
Classe tous risques
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1960, France / Italy
7.2
The Cousins
Les Cousins
Drama
1959, France
7.1
Le Beau Serge
Le beau Serge
Drama
1958, France
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