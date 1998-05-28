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Michèle Méritz Michèle Méritz
Kinoafisha Persons Michèle Méritz

Michèle Méritz

Michèle Méritz

Date of Birth
24 September 1923
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
28 May 1998
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Classe Tous Risques 7.4
Classe Tous Risques (1960)
The Cousins 7.2
The Cousins (1959)
Le Beau Serge 7.1
Le Beau Serge (1958)

Filmography

Classe Tous Risques 7.4
Classe Tous Risques Classe tous risques
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1960, France / Italy
The Cousins 7.2
The Cousins Les Cousins
Drama 1959, France
Le Beau Serge 7.1
Le Beau Serge Le beau Serge
Drama 1958, France
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