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Filmography
Nicolas Robin
Nicolas Robin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Robin
Nicolas Robin
Nicolas Robin
Date of Birth
10 October 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.8
Beezel
(2024)
5.4
Black Ocean
(2010)
5.0
La Jeune Fille et la Nuit
(2022)
Filmography
6.8
Beezel
Beezel
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5
La Jeune Fille et la Nuit
Drama, Thriller,
2022, France/Germany/Italy
5.4
Black Ocean
Noir ocean
Drama
2010, Germany / France / Belgium
Show more
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