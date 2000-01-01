Menu
Alec Roberts
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
5.8
Thir13en Ghosts
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
Horror
Thriller
Year
2001
5.8
Thir13en Ghosts
Thriller, Horror
2001, USA / Canada
