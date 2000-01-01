Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alec Roberts Alec Roberts
Kinoafisha Persons Alec Roberts

Alec Roberts

Alec Roberts

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Thir13en Ghosts 5.8
Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Thir13en Ghosts 5.8
Thir13en Ghosts 13 Ghosts
Thriller, Horror 2001, USA / Canada
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more