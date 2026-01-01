Menu
Marc Singer

Date of Birth
29 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Dramatic actor

Go Tell the Spartans 6.6
Go Tell the Spartans (1978)
Beastmaster 6.1
Beastmaster (1999)
Agent Evolution 2.9
Agent Evolution (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Agent Evolution 2.9
Agent Evolution Agent Evolution
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Beastmaster 6.1
Beastmaster
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, Australia/Canada/USA
Go Tell the Spartans 6.6
Go Tell the Spartans Go Tell the Spartans
Drama, War 1978, USA
