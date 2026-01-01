Marc Singer

Menu
Date of Birth
29 January 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Go Tell the Spartans
(1978)
6.1
Beastmaster
(1999)
2.9
Agent Evolution
(2024)
Filmography
2.9
Agent Evolution
Agent Evolution
Action, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
6.1
Beastmaster
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, Australia/Canada/USA
6.6
Go Tell the Spartans
Go Tell the Spartans
Drama, War
1978, USA
