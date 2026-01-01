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Lou Wagner Lou Wagner
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Wagner

Lou Wagner

Lou Wagner

Date of Birth
14 August 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Planet of the Apes 7.9
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes 6.1
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes 6.1
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi 1972, USA
Planet of the Apes 7.9
Planet of the Apes Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Adventure 1968, USA
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