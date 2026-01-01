Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lou Wagner
Lou Wagner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Wagner
Lou Wagner
Lou Wagner
Date of Birth
14 August 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Planet of the Apes
(1968)
6.1
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1972
1968
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.1
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
Action, Sci-Fi
1972, USA
7.9
Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Adventure
1968, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree