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About
Filmography
Laurence Kinlan
Laurence Kinlan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Kinlan
Laurence Kinlan
Laurence Kinlan
Date of Birth
3 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Breakfast on Pluto
(2005)
6.9
Ned Kelly
(2003)
6.8
Jimi: All Is by My Side
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Musical
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2024
2021
2013
2005
2003
2000
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
4.5
The Clean Up Crew
The Clean Up Crew
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Emigrants
Utvandrarna
Drama, History
2021, Denmark / New Zealand / Norway / Sweden
6.8
Jimi: All Is by My Side
All Is by My Side
Drama, Biography, Musical
2013, Great Britain / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Breakfast on Pluto
Breakfast on Pluto
Comedy, Drama
2005, Great Britain / Ireland
6.9
Ned Kelly
Ned Kelly
Drama, Western, Action, Crime
2003, Australia / Great Britain / France
6.3
An Everlasting Piece
An Everlasting Piece
Comedy
2000, USA
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