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Laurence Kinlan Laurence Kinlan
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Kinlan

Laurence Kinlan

Laurence Kinlan

Date of Birth
3 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Breakfast on Pluto 7.1
Breakfast on Pluto (2005)
Ned Kelly 6.9
Ned Kelly (2003)
Jimi: All Is by My Side 6.8
Jimi: All Is by My Side (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Clean Up Crew 4.5
The Clean Up Crew The Clean Up Crew
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
The Emigrants 6.6
The Emigrants Utvandrarna
Drama, History 2021, Denmark / New Zealand / Norway / Sweden
Jimi: All Is by My Side 6.8
Jimi: All Is by My Side All Is by My Side
Drama, Biography, Musical 2013, Great Britain / Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Breakfast on Pluto 7.1
Breakfast on Pluto Breakfast on Pluto
Comedy, Drama 2005, Great Britain / Ireland
Ned Kelly 6.9
Ned Kelly Ned Kelly
Drama, Western, Action, Crime 2003, Australia / Great Britain / France
An Everlasting Piece 6.3
An Everlasting Piece An Everlasting Piece
Comedy 2000, USA
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